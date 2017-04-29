Passenger Dead, Driver Arrested After Car Hits Tree In Andover

April 29, 2017 8:46 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another is in jail after a crash north of the metro Saturday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a car lost control, went into a yard and hit a tree on the 14000 block of Underclift Street Northwest just before 4 p.m.

The 52-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene. The driver, 47-year-old Chandler Diedrich, was treated at the hospital before being booked for criminal vehicular homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger’s name has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.

