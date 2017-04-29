Jaguars Draft Gopher Jalen Myrick In 7th Round

April 29, 2017 6:16 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cornerback Jalen Myrick has extended Minnesota’s run of defensive backs in the NFL draft to four straight years.

Myrick was selected Saturday by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round with the 222nd overall pick. Myrick recorded a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, the fastest recorded time ever for a Big Ten player. He had five career interceptions for the Gophers, returning two for touchdowns and also had success returning kickoffs.

Cornerback Eric Murray (Kansas City) in 2016, safety Cedric Thompson (Miami) in 2015 and safety Brock Vereen (Chicago) in 2014 were also drafted. Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun went undrafted but played extensively for Cleveland in 2016.

