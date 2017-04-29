MPD: Missing Man’s Life At Risk Due To Health Concerns

UPDATE: Kong Moua was found safe Saturday afternoon, according to his friend.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man.
Kong “Konnor” Moua was last heard from Friday at about 7:30 p.m.
His friends say he disappeared from his northeast Minneapolis home before midnight, leaving behind his car, keys, wallet and phone. His front door was also found unlocked.
He was likely wearing dark-colored jogging-style pants, a T-shirt or sweatshirt and black Reebok shoes.
Moua has health concerns that may put his life at risk.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 612-348-2345, or 911.
Comments are closed.