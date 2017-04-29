St. Cloud Man Accused Of Stabbing Two With Fork

April 29, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: St. Cloud, St. Cloud Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man is in custody after being accused of stabbing two men with a fork outside of a St. Cloud homeless shelter.

St. Cloud police say Christopher J. Cox was turned away from entering Place of Peace Ministries before getting into an argument with a 56-year-old man.

Police say Cox stabbed that man twice in the face with a fork, and then stabbed a 35-year-old volunteer who tried to intervene.

Cox is being held at Stearns County Jail, and will likely be charged with two counts of assault.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch