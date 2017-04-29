St. Cloud Man Accused Of Stabbing Two With Fork

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man is in custody after being accused of stabbing two men with a fork outside of a St. Cloud homeless shelter.
St. Cloud police say Christopher J. Cox was turned away from entering Place of Peace Ministries before getting into an argument with a 56-year-old man.
Police say Cox stabbed that man twice in the face with a fork, and then stabbed a 35-year-old volunteer who tried to intervene.
Cox is being held at Stearns County Jail, and will likely be charged with two counts of assault.
