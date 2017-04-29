Faces New & Old As Vikings Return To Work

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings are back to work, the same week as the draft — a reminder how many new players enter the league on an annual basis.

“We’ve got 236 guys coming, 252 guys coming in each and every year, so you always got to be on your A game, you always got to come and bring your best foot forward,” Everson Griffen said.

There are newcomers that were rivals, like former Packer Datone Jones.

“I’m coming into this locker room as a sponge. I know, I’ve played a lot of football, and a lot of different positions and I’m coming to coach [Andre Patterson] as a sponge. Whatever he throws at me, I’m gonna be humble, I’m gonna humble myself,” Jones said.

There is a commitment to the offense, now nourished with other new faces.

“Any time you have a well-balanced offense, it increases your chances of winning. So, I think I love that more than anything. The weapons we have on offense, the way Sam threw the ball last year,” Latavius Murray said.

And there is a sense that last season was a disappointment that needs to be rectified.

“It’s a learning experience for all of us, and I think it’s only gonna benefit us going forward. Any time you go through a trying time — as a team, as an individual — usually have a decision to make, whether you’re gonna be better from it or you’re gonna let it keep you down, and I think we’re all players of great pride,” Anthony Barr said.