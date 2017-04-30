Fifth Suspect Arrested In Bloomington Homicide

April 30, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Bloomington, Bloomington Police Department, Briana Martinson, Homicide, Maurice Verser, Megan Carter, Noah Peterson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have made a fifth arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Bloomington on Thursday.

Police say a man was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 62.

On Thursday, authorities found a 19-year-old man dead in a Bloomington apartment. Police say the incident happened at the Hampshire Hill Apartments and that the victim was likely targeted. Authorities say it appears there was a struggle between him and his killer.

Two men and two women were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday. They have been identified as 20-year-old Noah Peterson and 19-year-old Megan Carter, both of Lakeville. Also in custody are 20-year-old Briana Martinson of Prior Lake and 33-year-old Maurice Verser of Minneapolis.

The suspect arrested Sunday has not been identified. All of the suspects are being held at the Bloomington jail while the incident is under investigation. Anyone with additional information about the killing is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

