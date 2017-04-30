Lynx Name 5 Kids To Honorary ‘Dream Team’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx got five honorary players on Sunday.
The five kids were nominated by various non-profits to be part of the Lynx “Dream Team.” They all signed one-day contracts with the team.
Each new player was paired with a Lynx starter. The new-found teammates practiced together, ran through drills and had lunch.
“I am really happy I got selected out of many people. Not many people get this opportunity and I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Qyiam Mesidora, one of the honorary team members selected Sunday, said.
Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve told her new players the team needed their energy and passion for basketball. She said it wasn’t just a special day for the kids, but the players, too.
“After we spend some time with these players and we go through their stories and we introduce them to the team I think you see a great appreciate from our players about okay maybe this shell drill isn’t so bad,” Reeve said.
The honorary players will be mentored by the starters throughout the season.