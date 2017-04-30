St. Paul Hosts Event To Show Expanded Bike Trails

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A little rain didn’t stop bikers in St. Paul from checking out the city’s expanding bike trails on Sunday.
The City of St. Paul wanted riders to come see what it’s calling a new-and-improved bike scene. The event was held along the Capital City Bikeway route.
It’s a new off-street bike trail connecting regional trails to downtown St. Paul. There are colorful new motion-sensor lights under the Sibley Street Bridge.
The first phase of the route was completed last year. Construction is underway to expand the city’s bike paths.