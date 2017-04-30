Teens Accused In Hinckley Stabbing Turn Themselves In

April 30, 2017 4:40 PM
Hinckley, Pine County Sheriff's Office, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two teenage girls accused in a stabbing in northern Minnesota on Friday have turned themselves into authorities.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abumahed and Tayah Valorios Thomas turned themselves in on Sunday. Authorities say they are accused of stabbing a male victim in Hinckley, which resulted in life-threatening injuries.

The girls originally fled the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the case remains under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 629-8380.

