Teens Accused In Hinckley Stabbing Turn Themselves In Two teenage girls accused in a stabbing in northern Minnesota on Friday have turned themselves into authorities.

Talking Points: Will There Be A Special Session? Government Shutdown?Three weeks from Monday, May 22, is the deadline for the Minnesota Legislature to adjourn. But so far there is no agreement on the state’s budget for the next two years and that means the likelihood of a possible special session and even a state government shutdown this summer.