Winter Blast Could Drop 6 Inches Of Snow On Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many Minnesotans will likely wake up Monday morning to the sight of wet, sloppy snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a band of Minnesota counties, stretching from the southwest corner of the state, across the Brainerd Lakes region and up to the Arrowhead.
A band of rain will change to wet snow late this evening, continuing into Mon AM. 2-5" are expected, with NE wind gusts of 25-35 mph. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/cVxtp3Of0L
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 30, 2017
The advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday and is slated to last until noon Monday. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while this storm system did bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Midwest, they aren’t expected in Minnesota.
The snow will start to fall as a wintry mix overnight, after heavy rains drench much of southern and central Minnesota. By early Monday morning, the mix will change to snow, which will likely accumulate in west-central Minnesota and along the North Shore.
Up to 6 inches of sloppy, wet snow could accumulate in some areas.
The Twin Cities will see a mix of snow and sleet Monday, with accumulations only likely in the extreme west metro.
The snow won’t stick around for long. Temperatures will punch up into the 50s on Tuesday, and highs will climb into the 60s on both Wednesday and Thursday.