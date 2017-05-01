Winter Returns: Winter Blast To Dump Snow On Minnesota | Latest Forecast | Radar | WCCO Weather App

4 Things To Know: Trump’s First 100 Days, International Workers’ Day, OITNB Hack & More

May 1, 2017 7:50 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office to hackers claiming to have released new episodes of Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black,” here is a look at the top four stories from May 1, 2017.

Trump’s First 100 Days

President Trump’s first 100 days in office came and went without the Republican-controlled congress passing any major legislation.

However, lawmakers might hold a vote this week on a revised bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

The latest version eliminates a requirement that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill customers the same rate.

Forest Lake City Council To Vote On Disbanding Police Department

After months of debate, Forest Lake city councilors are expected to vote Monday on plan to disband the police department.

If the measure passes, Forest Lake would contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for services. Under the proposal, 23 police officers would lose their jobs.

Mayor Ben Winnick puts the cost savings at $385,000 dollars a year.

Demonstrations Planned For International Workers’ Day

Monday is May Day, otherwise known as “International Workers’ Day.”

It’s a day of protest highlighting the need for workers’ rights. Demonstrators will also stand up for immigrants.

There are rallies planned across the country demanding better pay and working conditions.

A janitors strike will kick off May Day events here in the Twin Cities.

Hackers Reportedly Release OITNB Episodes

A hacker claims to have released several episodes of the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”

The hacker made the announcement on Twitter and posted a link to an illegal file sharing service.

The hacker had demanded an unspecified ransom from Netflix. Netflix said the hack happened at a post-production studio used by several major studios.

The FBI is investigating.

