7th District GOP Facebook Page Deletes Anti-Muslim Post

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An anti-Muslim post appeared on the official Facebook page of the Minnesota 7th Congressional District Republican Party before quickly being deleted Monday evening.

The post called Rep. Keith Ellison a “raving, Louis Farrakhan supporting, anti-Semite, anti-white, racist and fascist American.”

A picture included with the post called Ellison the “Head Muslim Goat Humper.”

The post criticized current 7th District Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson, who took office in 1991.

Angry commenters took to the page to criticize the 7th District Republican Party.

Jennifer Carnahan, the newly elected chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, posted a statement on Facebook, calling for whoever posted the image to resign.

“The recent 7th Congressional District Republican facebook post is repugnant hate speech and in no way reflects the values of the Minnesota Republican Party, or the 7th Congressional District Republicans,” Carnahan said. “I have asked for the immediate resignation of the individual responsible for this action. As Chair, I will not tolerate such activity from anyone associated with our party.”

DFL Chairman Ken Martin also released a statement on the post.