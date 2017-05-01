Amery Police Chief’s Squad, Truck Vandalized Outside Home

May 1, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Amery Police Department, Police Chief Thomas Marson, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a police squad and truck were vandalized outside the home of a chief in western Wisconsin.

The Amery Police Department said the incident happened Sunday while the vehicles were parked outside the home of Police Chief Thomas Marson. Both a squad car and his personal truck were scratched extensively and had paint thrown on them.

Authorities say the suspect who committed the crime is also victimizing the community as taxpayer dollars will have to be used to fix the squad car.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and anyone with information should call (715) 485-8300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch