ME Identifies Bloomington Homicide Victim

May 1, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Bloomington, Bloomington Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man found fatally shot inside his Bloomington apartment late last week.

Corey Preston Elder, of Bloomington, died from a gunshot wound of the head and neck, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Elder was found dead in his bedroom at the Hampshire Hill Apartment complex late Thursday night.

Six people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Bloomington police said they believe Elder was targeted and there was likely a struggle between him and his killer.

This was Bloomington’s first murder this year.

Anyone with any addition information is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

