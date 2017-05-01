Wisconsin Next Stop For Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s US Tour

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s latest stop on his challenge to visit every state in the U.S. is Wisconsin.
Zuckerberg visited the Gant family farm in Blanchardville Sunday. He posted photos of himself driving a tractor, feeding a calf and having dinner with the family. Zuckerberg said the fifth-generation Gants raise dairy and beef cattle and that the last time Jed and Ron had a vacation from farming was in 1981 when they got married.
Zuckerberg’s post says he later stopped at State Street Brats in Madison after getting recommendations from Facebook users. He says he had a couple brats and some cheese curds.
