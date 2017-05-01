3 Arrested After Drug Seizure In Central Minnesota

May 1, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Garfield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people are in custody after authorities seized drugs from a home in central Minnesota overnight.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at a bar in Garfield, Minnesota, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Before authorities arrived at the bar, the suspect fled to his nearby home on Sanstead Street.

Deputies saw narcotics through the window of the home and executed a search warrant on the home. Inside they found a felony amount of cocaine, marijuana, marijuana edibles, butane hash oil and mushrooms.

The three suspects are awaiting charges.

