3 Arrested After Drug Seizure In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people are in custody after authorities seized drugs from a home in central Minnesota overnight.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at a bar in Garfield, Minnesota, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Before authorities arrived at the bar, the suspect fled to his nearby home on Sanstead Street.
Deputies saw narcotics through the window of the home and executed a search warrant on the home. Inside they found a felony amount of cocaine, marijuana, marijuana edibles, butane hash oil and mushrooms.
The three suspects are awaiting charges.