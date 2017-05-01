St. Paul’s Indian Mounds Park To Use Goats As Landscapers

Winter Returns: Winter Blast To Dump Snow On Minnesota | Latest Forecast | Radar | WCCO Weather App

May 1, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Indian Mounds Regional Park, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty hungry goats are going to be released into a St. Paul park Tuesday.

The city hopes the goats will eat up all the invasive species along the bluff edge at Indian Mounds Regional Park.

In California, goats are in high-demand in high danger fire areas. The farm animals can eat up weeds and dry brush that fuel fires.

George Gonzalez owns a goat farm there. He says his all female crew basically works around the clock.
“They’ll eat everything but tin cans,” Gonzalez said. “They want to eat all the time, they never want to stop. … They don’t make any noise like sheep.”

Goats may be the perfect landscaping crew. The ones in St. Paul will always be in fenced in sections of the parkland.

