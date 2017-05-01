St. Paul’s Indian Mounds Park To Use Goats As Landscapers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty hungry goats are going to be released into a St. Paul park Tuesday.
The city hopes the goats will eat up all the invasive species along the bluff edge at Indian Mounds Regional Park.
In California, goats are in high-demand in high danger fire areas. The farm animals can eat up weeds and dry brush that fuel fires.
George Gonzalez owns a goat farm there. He says his all female crew basically works around the clock.
“….((GEORGE GONZALES/ OWNER, GOAT ‘ER DONE @ 17:14:03))
“They’ll eat everything but tin cans,” Gonzalez said. “They want to eat all the time, they never want to stop. … They don’t make any noise like sheep.”
Goats may be the perfect landscaping crew. The ones in St. Paul will always be in fenced in sections of the parkland.