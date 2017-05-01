Kylie’s Kids: Updates On Griffin & Bella

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – WCCO has a few happy updates to pass along from former Kylie’s Kids.

Remember Kylie’s Kid Griffin?

WCCO met this pogo-stick loving kid back in October. He was battling Ewings Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

He’s still not quite cancer free, but doctors are keeping a close eye to make sure it doesn’t come back. They checked on his lungs last month.

“I had to get blood from my arms that I didn’t know I had to do, and the scans came back clear and good,” Griffin said.

His full scans aren’t until July, but his mom said Griffin is doing great and continues to look at each day as a gift. She said he thanks God every night that he was able to attend school that day.

He is playing baseball now and they think everyone should keep their eye out for him, he might make it big someday!

Remember Kylies Kid Bella?

She had to travel four hours from Ely to get treatment in Minneapolis, and she also had bone cancer.

WCCO just checked in with Bella’s mom and she said Bella’s doing great!

She has been busy with dance competitions, has one of the lead roles in her school musical and starts softball soon!

She’ll be back for three month scans on May 4, so send good thoughts everything goes well.