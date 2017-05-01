Winter Returns: Winter Blast To Dump Snow On Minnesota | Latest Forecast | Radar | WCCO Weather App

May 1, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old Baxter man was arrested after a pound of marijuana wax was seized from his home Monday morning.

Adam Joseph Heisick was arrested on felony drug charges.

adam heisick Man, 20, Arrested After Search Yields 1 LB Marijuana Wax

(credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m. the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division executed a search warrant at a home on the 7400 block of Novotny Road.

During the search, deputies found one pound of marijuana wax, known also as Shatter, Wax, Dab, Honey or Budder, and $900.

The search warrant was in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Sheriff Todd Dahl praised the officers, saying the amount of marijuana wax seized was way over user amounts and believed Heiscik was selling the drugs.

The street value of the wax was estimated at $22,000.

Heisick was arrested and is currently awaiting formal charges.

