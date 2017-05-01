Lynx Star Maya Moore Aiming To Make 2017 Best Season Yet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx have such a strong corps of players, including four Olympians – Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles – that they are basically the complete opposite of a team that needs to rely on one big marquee player.

But there still is no bigger name in the sport than Moore, she’s aiming to make this her best season yet.

Every great player wants to add something to their game every offseason. And when you’re talking about one of the greatest players?

“Maya is Maya,” coach Cheryl Reeve said. “You know, when you watch her work out and her skills, there’s nothing that she can’t do.”

That work was perhaps even more pronounced for Moore this offseason, since it was the first offseason she’s actually taken off, instead of playing overseas.

“Just continuing to be efficient,” Moore said, “with my jumpers, different ways of finishing, in the paint, in the mid-range.”

Moore has been one of the biggest names in the sport for really the better part of a decade now, and one of the best players in the league since she was drafted six years ago. So what does it look like, when one of the best players in the world gets even better?

“Something that I’ve discovered working with other smart people,” Moore said, “is don’t spend most of your time trying to be excellent at your weaknesses. Spend most of your time trying to be excellent at what you’re already gifted at… I still give time and attention to my weaknesses, but spending a lot of times really mastering the things that I’m really good at, and to make that even harder to stop.”

That sounds good to her coach. Reeve said Moore looks great in training camp.

“You want to be unstoppable, in anything,” Reeve said. “To create an easier opportunity. Because the name of the game is to get uncontested shots, not contested shots… And I think that Maya, from what I’ve seen, is going to add that to her game.”

A great game getting even better.