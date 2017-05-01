MNfusion: ‘La Bohème’ Opens At Minnesota Opera

The Minnesota Opera is closing out its 2016 – 2017 season with the classic story of “La Bohème.”

The opera, written by Giacomo Puccini in 1896, is one of the most performed operas of all time.

Its story of six young, poor Parisian artists surviving on friendship and love inspired the hit musical “Rent.”

“This opera is about the ecstasy and the ache of first love, seen through golden memories,” artistic director Dale Johnson said in a recent press release.

In the Minnesota Opera’s performance, Scott Quinn and Adam Luther share the role of the poet Rodolfo and sopranos Nicole Cabell and Miriam Khalil share the role of the seamstress Mimi, the main love story of the show.

Edward Parks and William Lee Bryan share the role of the painter Marcello and Mary Evelyn Hangley and Alexandra Razskazoff share the role of Musetta.

The cast is rounded out with Benjamin Sieverding as the philosopher Colline, Christopher Colmenero as Parginol, Ben Crickenberger as Benoit and Thomas Glass as Schaunard.

“[Puccini’s] enduring, popular operas are filled with likable and realistic characters whose feelings are portrayed so vividly and so deeply that the audience can’t help but share their exhilarating joy and debilitating heartbreaks. This is especially true in ‘La Bohème,’ which many view as the greatest love story ever sung,” president and general director Ryan Taylor said in a recent press release.

“La Bohème” opens Saturday, May 6 and runs through May 21. Tickets cost $25 – $200.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 612-333-6669 or visit the Minnesota Opera online.