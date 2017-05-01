Troopers Advise Caution On Slush-Covered I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Cars are slipping off freeways in northern Minnesota Monday as a wintry mix falls on the state, covering roads with slush.
The State Patrol says the mix of rain and sleet was creating slippery conditions on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls. Troopers urged motorists to drive with caution after several vehicles had slid off the road.
Heavy slush on roads around Fergus Falls making travel difficult w/several vehs sliding off the road #UseCaution #PayAttention pic.twitter.com/GeyILXfWgQ
— Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) May 1, 2017
The rain and sleet is expected to fall on Minnesota through Monday evening before moving out of the state overnight. Tuesday looks to bring highs in the upper 50s, which is closer to average for early May.
Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to warm as the week continues. The next chance of storms comes Wednesday, and the weekend looks to be filled with sunshine.