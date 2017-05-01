Miguel Sano Named American League Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Miguel Sano is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, and he helped lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-1 mark on their road trip last week.
Sano was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday. He put up big numbers in the team’s five-game stretch. He had four straight multi-hit games and finished the week 11-for-21 (.524) with three home runs and 11 RBI.
Sano hit a three-run homer in Sunday’s 7-5 win and added two other run-scoring singles. He just missed a grand slam Friday night, which ended up being a two-run double.
For the season, Sano is hitting .316 with seven homers and leads the American League with 25 RBI. It’s his first player of the week award.
The Twins are 12-11 heading into six-game home stand with series against the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox. After the first month last year, the Twins were 7-17.