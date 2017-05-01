Get Movin’ Monday: Best Deals In May

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Mother’s Day to Memorial Day, May is a busy month for retailers and shoppers alike. Chrysa Duran from Thrifty Jinxy has all of May’s money-saving tips.

Star Wars Day (May The Fourth)

You’ll find discounts on everything Star Wars-related, like clothing, games, gifts, toys, DVD box sets and more. These stores are particularly found online at retailers like Amazon, Target, Toys R Us and the Disney Store.

BBQ and Picnic Supplies

We’re headed into the most popular time of the year for outdoor entertaining. If you head to stores the week right before Memorial Day you can stock up on food and supplies not just for that weekend, but for all summer long. The BBQ grill itself probably won’t be on sale this month, but the related food and supplies will be. Looking at last year’s prices, Cub offered things like ground beef for $1.99 per pound and a five-pound bag of potatoes for $1.50. Aldi had hot dog or hamburger buns for 69 cents and ketchup or mustard for 59 cents. We should see similar deals for the pre-Memorial Day week this year.

Clothing

Lots of stores will try to lure us in with deals on summer clothing, but the real deals are on spring apparel that has been marked down for clearance. Especially during Memorial Day weekend we’ll see discounts from 25 to 90 percent off. Besides the marked down price, many stores will offer printable or e-coupons to save an additional percentage.

Home Goods

Usually one-third of all Memorial Day weekend sales are dedicated to home items like kitchen supplies, furniture and appliances. Some of those deals will also start earlier in the month. Look at stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot for outdoor items like patio sets and yard décor and stores like Williams-Sonoma, Sears and JCPenney for deals on cooking accessories, pots and pans, sheets and towels and home décor. Plus, with all the graduations and wedding showers happening right now, there are even more sales on these items.

Mattresses

If it’s time to replace your mattress, May is the month to do it. You should be able to find sales offering 50 percent off or more this month. Retailers like Macy’s, Sears and Overstock will offer as much as 70 percent off during May

Vacuum Cleaners

We’re still in spring cleaning season and it can be a good month to buy a vacuum cleaner. New models usually come out in June, so May can be a great time to grab a deal on a current model. You can find discounts as much as 40 to 50 percent off. New refrigerator models are also announced.

Thrift Stores

If you’re a thrift store shopper, this is the time of year; their racks and shelves are full after people have been doing their spring cleaning and purging. It’s also time to start hitting summer garage sales. There are over 85 citywide and large neighborhood garage sales throughout the state of Minnesota during May.