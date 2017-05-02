2017 Tony Awards Nominees

The 2017 Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11th at 8/7c on CBS. Today the full list of nominees was released for this year’s show. “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812” leads the field with 12 nominations, recently revived “Hello, Dolly!” came in second with 10.

See below for a complete rundown of this year’s nominees and be sure to tune into CBS on June 11th to see who wins!

Best Play:

Oslo

Indecent

Sweat

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Musical:

Come From Away

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Book Of A Musical:

Dave Malloy

Steven Levenson

Irene Sankoff And David Hein

Danny Rubin

Best Original Score:

Irene Sankoff

David Hein

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul

Dave Malloy

Tim Minchin

Best Revival Of A Play:

August Wilson’s Jitney

Present Laughter

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival Of A Musical:

Hello, Dolly!

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play:

Denis Arndt

Kevin Kline

Chris Cooper

Jefferson Mays

Corey Hawkins

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play:

Sally Field

Cate Blanchett

Jennifer Ehle

Laurie Metcalf

Laura Linney

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical:

Ben Platt

Christian Borle

Josh Groban

David Hyde Pierce

Andy Karl

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical:

Bette Midler

Denee Benton

Patti LuPone

Eva Noblezada

Christine Ebersole

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play:

Richard Thomas

Michael Aronov

Danny DeVito

John Douglas Thompson

Nathan Lane

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play:

Jayne Houdyshell

Johanna Day

Condola Rashad

Michelle Wilson

Cynthia Nixon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical:

Gavin Creel

Lucas Steele

Mike Faist

Andrew Rannells

Brandon Uranowitz

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical:

Mary Beth Peil

Kate Baldwin

Jenn Colella

Rachel Bay Jones

Stephanie J. Block

Best Scenic Design Of A Play:

Douglas W. Schmidt

David Gallo

Michael Yeargan

Nigel Hook

Best Scenic Design Of A Musical:

Mimi Lien

Rob Howell

David Korins

Santo Loquasto

Best Costume Design Of A Play:

David Zinn

Susan Hilferty

Toni-Leslie James

Jane Greenwood

Best Costume Design Of A Musical:

Linda Cho

Paloma Young

Catherine Zuber

Santo Loquasto

Best Lighting Design Of A Play:

Jane Cox

Christopher Akerlind

Donald Holder

Jennifer Tipton

Best Lighting Design Of A Musical:

Bradley King

Howell Binkley

Natasha Katz

Japhy Weideman

Best Direction Of A Play:

Rebecca Taichman

Sam Gold

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Daniel Sullivan

Bartlett Sher

Best Direction Of A Musical:

Christopher Ashley

Matthew Warchus

Rachel Chavkin

Michael Greif

Jerry Zaks

Best Choreography:

Sam Pinkleton

Andy Blankenbuehler

Kelly Devine

Denis Jones

Peter Darling And Ellen Kane

Best Orchestrations:

Bill Elliott And Greg Anthony Rassen

Larry Hochman

Dave Malloy

Alex Lacamoire