Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron May 5th through May 7th is a Cinco de Mayo weekend. Many cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, are planning festivities. In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the defeat of the French military at the Battle of Puebla on May 5. One could say it’s Mexico’s version of Bastille Day, but in a different historic context. For Americans north and south of the border, Cinco de Mayo is a day to celebrate Hispanic/Latino culture and commemorate May Day, which North America and other countries celebrate around May 1.

Raze Cinco de Mayo Home Brew Competition

1071 Brookfield Court S.E.

Rochester, MN 55904

(507) 288-6617

www.razecompetition.site The Rochester Area Zymurgy Enthusiasts (RAZE) might seem like a secret society. But Rochester residents and those familiar with its environs recognize this brewing club as the Knights Templar of home brewed ales and beer. It’s a great way to gear up for Cinco de Mayo. To get constructive RAZE feedback, a home brew must be a finished product and their brewer(s) at least aged 21. Would-be brewers shouldn’t hide behind growlers or under a stockpile of cans and bottles. A home brewer might be the founder of a new brewing dynasty.

Cinco de Mayo West Side St. Paul

429 Landmark Center

5th Street W.

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 223-7403

www.cincodemayosaintpaul.com

Date: May 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. This Twin Cities celebration takes place May 6, beginning with a parade along the Caesar Chavez route. Near the route and on the fair grounds will be open beer gardens and car, truck and bike shows. Also, there will be live demos in decorating, cooking and fashion styling. The fest will feature family events, eating contests, and live music entertainment from noon until closing. This event is free and everyone is welcome to participate in festivity preparations.

Cinco de Mayo Minneapolis

2709 E. Lake St.

Minneapolis, MN 55406

(651) 231-1304

www.minneapolis.eventful.com/events/cinco-mayo-minneapolis If you enjoyed the May 6 festivities in St. Paul, then try not to miss this extraordinary community and family-friendly spring break. Another free gala takes place May 7 at the Downtown Longfellow movie and theater district. The Longfellow fiesta in Minneapolis will feature Mexican and Latino cuisine. Top bands in Twin Cities will provide mariachi and popular Latin dance music. Related: Best Cinco De Mayo Events Near Minnesota

Cinco de Mayo Spectacular

416 Cedar Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 338-2674

www.thecedar.org You can tap into many of the most fascinating global music and dance performances at the Cedar Cultural Center. On May 6, the center holds the fourth annual Minnesota Salsa Fiesta. This dance extravaganza will feature guest performers and Twin Cities’ top Latin dancers. It’s also a day of dance participation, with a chance to learn how to salsa to the tune of salsa hits. Popular musicians and DJs will be playing and spinning the music. This swinging Twin Cities Cinco de Mayo dance party is worth the price of a ticket.

Conga Latin Bistro

501 E. Hennepin Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55414

(612) 331-3360

www.congalatinbistro.com Speaking of music and dancing, this sophisticated restaurant, nightclub and bistro is a great place for celebrating Cinco de Mayo on any given day. Friday night is Ladies’ Night. The nightclub has two dance floors, where guests can rumba, fox trot, merengue and salsa to rhythmic Caribbean/Latin music. Two spacious bars serve up craft beverages and the signature mojito. The restaurant is well known for the best paella and inspired Latin American cuisine. Guests can also book parties in a grand function room. Related: Best Latin Dance Clubs In Minnesota