Edina To Vote On Raising Minimum Tobacco Buying Age To 21

May 2, 2017 12:42 PM By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina is poised to become the first city in our state to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products.

On Tuesday night, city council members will vote on the ordinance that would bump the minimum buying age up from 18 to 21.

While the city doesn’t have any dedicated tobacco shops, it does have gas stations and liquor stores that sell tobacco.

Mark Olson, the owner of a BP gas station in town, said that he understands why the city is looking to make the change, but believes it will drive his business away to nearby cities.

Members of Edina’s Community Health Commission spoke out in support of the change when the ordinance was debated last month, claiming the initiative was sparked by Tobacco 21, a national campaign to raise the minimum buying age.

Hundreds of cities across the country have made similar changes and statewide legislation raising the age to buy tobacco was adopted in both Hawaii and California last year.

Edina Mayor Jim Hovland says the change will make the city healthier for generations to come and that it will impact municipal liquor stores in the city that sell tobacco as well.

Business owners in the area insist it will cut into some of their core customer base. Olson also said that he thinks the age change should be made on the state level, instead of being left up to individual cities.

The new ordinance would not just apply to cigarettes, but also to smokeless tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

If the ordinance passes, it would go into effect July 1.

Hovland believes it will pass unanimously.

