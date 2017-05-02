Man Who Firebombed North Dakota Cafe Can’t Afford Damages

May 2, 2017 3:59 PM
Firebombing, Grand Forks, Juba Coffee House, Matthew Gust

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for firebombing a Somali restaurant in North Dakota is fighting the amount of money he has been told to repay.

Matthew Gust, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, has filed a motion asking for a court-appointed attorney to help appeal the nearly $269,000 restitution order for the fire at the Juba Coffee House in Grand Forks in December 2015.

Gust says in a handwritten note that he didn’t know how much he was supposed to pay until receiving notice on April 4. He says he has no money or property.

Court records show U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson signed off on a payment plan for Gust on Jan. 26th calling for him to pay at least $25 a month.

