Henn. Co. Garbage Truck Fleet Switches From Diesel To Natural Gas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a new fleet of garbage trucks picking up your trash in Hennepin County.
The 50 new trucks, which are powered by compressed natural gas, are already serving customers in the area.
The gas, which is methane stored at high pressure, emits less pollution.
The trucks, made by Republic Services, will replace the diesel-powered fleet over time.
“[It’s] a much cleaner-burning fuel, so it helps from a sustainability standpoint,” said Republic Services General Manager Jeff Marone. “Nationwide, Republic Services has 2,500 or 3,000 of these vehicles on the road, and essentially it’s equivalent to a carbon footprint reduction of planting 14 million trees annually.”
The company also unveiled its new compressed natural gas fueling station at its Eden Prairie facility.