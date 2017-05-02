Hopkins’ Stages Theater Company Presents ‘Stone Soup’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hopkins’ Stage Theater Company will present “Stone Soup” for its spring show.
The performances will take place at the Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts.
The show is open now and runs through May 21.
It is for all ages and runs just one hour long.
The company is also collecting items to bring to the food shelf, so guests are asked to bring a non-perishable item with them to the performances.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Stages Theater Company online.