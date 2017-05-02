Semi-Truck Full Of Corn Crashes On Highway 169, Spills Load

May 2, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Highway 169, Semi Trailer Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-truck carrying a load of corn has tipped over spilling the corn all over the highway southwest of the metro area Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Highway 169 between Acorn Way and Delaware Avenue in Jordan, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a passenger car made a U-turn into the path of the semi, the semi went through the median and overturned. The entire load of corn spilled over the northbound lanes with the southbound lanes are blocked by the semi.

The patrol says there were minor injuries involved.

Traffic is shut down right now in both directions.

