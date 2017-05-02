Police: 2 Found Dead Inside Sioux Falls Business

May 2, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say detectives are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a business.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says his department got a call about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The bodies were found at a business south of the airport.

Investigators on the scene are checking an industrial trash container and a vehicle for possible evidence.

