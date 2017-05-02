Styled For Good Helps Couples Create Dream Weddings On A Budget

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average cost of a wedding in Minnesota is $28,000 dollars, according to the website Wedding Report.
With that in mind, friends and event planners Jannae Saltzman, of Blush and Whim, and Kelly Bollis, of Maven, founded Styled for Good in 2015.
Their mission is to bring to life dream weddings for couples that may be strapped for cash.
Each year, one couple wins a wedding package from the company during their annual wedding showcase.
This year’s showcase takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Machine Shop in Minneapolis.
Tickets cost $40.
To receive 20 percent off, visit Styled for Good online.