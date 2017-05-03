Walk For Animals: Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate. | Learn more at AccomplishMN

14th Annual Dish: Cuisine for Change

May 3, 2017 9:00 AM

On Thursday, May 4, the RiverCentre in St. Paul will be filled with more than 20 chefs from local restaurants partnering with Second Harvest Heartland to host its 14th annual Dish: Cuisine for Change – the organization’s signature fundraiser.

Recipe: Bloomington ChopHouse Lobster Mac

The evening includes gourmet cuisine from 20+ local chefs, wine and cocktail tastings, plus a performance from comedian and actor, Billy Gardell. Gardell played Officer Mike Biggs in the CBS television series Mike and Molly from 2010-2016.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch