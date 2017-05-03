U Of M Professor Among 3 Americans Killed In Czech Republic Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine says one of its faculty members has died in a traffic accident in the Czech Republic.
A statement from the college Wednesday says Dr. Robert Morrison, his wife and several companions were in the accident north of Prague, and that they were traveling prior to attending a swine health management conference.
The college’s statement did not identify the other victims.
But Czech police say three Americans died in the collision with a truck Tuesday near Melnik, north of Prague. Police say six Americans were traveling in a rented SUV. A man and a woman died immediately. Another woman died in a hospital, while one woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and two men escaped unharmed. Police did not immediately name the victims.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)