U Of M Professor Among 3 Americans Killed In Czech Republic Crash

May 3, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Robert Morrison, University Of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine says one of its faculty members has died in a traffic accident in the Czech Republic.

A statement from the college Wednesday says Dr. Robert Morrison, his wife and several companions were in the accident north of Prague, and that they were traveling prior to attending a swine health management conference.

The college’s statement did not identify the other victims.

But Czech police say three Americans died in the collision with a truck Tuesday near Melnik, north of Prague. Police say six Americans were traveling in a rented SUV. A man and a woman died immediately. Another woman died in a hospital, while one woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and two men escaped unharmed. Police did not immediately name the victims.

