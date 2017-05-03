4 Things To Know: Hillary Talks Election Loss, Avocado Prices & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Hillary Clinton’s recent thoughts on her election loss to avocado prices increasing, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, May 3.
Jamar Clark’s Birthday
Today would have been Jamar Clark’s 26th birthday. Police shot and killed him after responding to a domestic assault in 2015. The officers were not charged. Family and friends will gather at the 4th Precinct to celebrate his life at 8 o’clock tonight.
10 Years Since Portugal Disappearance
Ten years ago today, three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished while on vacation with her parents in Portugal. The British girl disappeared from her bed in a rental apartment while her parents ate dinner a few hundred yards away. While police say they are pursuing “critical” new leads, the 14-million dollar investigation has produced only theories.
Hillary Clinton Talks Election Loss
Hillary Clinton says the White House was hers to win until she lost. Yesterday, she told a women’s group in New York that her campaign was anything but perfect. Clinton believes she still would’ve won if not for factors beyond her control. She pointed to interference by the Russians and a letter sent by the FBI to Congress in late October. Clinton also said misogyny hurt her campaign.
Avocado Prices
Holy guacamole, avocado prices are surging. The price of a single avocado jumped more than 25 percent from February to March alone. Part of the problem: a smaller harvest and more demand! Avocado toast is becoming a breakfast staple. Even Starbucks is getting into the act with its own avocado spread.