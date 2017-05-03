Adrian Peterson Says He’ll Have Big Game Against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson spoke with the New Orleans Saints media for the first time this week.
Naturally, the subject of facing the Vikings in the season opener on Monday night, Sept.11, at U.S. Bank Stadium was one of a many topics of conversation.
Peterson said he had a couple of other teams interested in him, but felt the Saints were a great fit given the diversity of their offense under veteran quarterback Drew Brees. He also has to accept the fact he may not be the featured running back for the first time in his career, with Mark Ingram also in the backfield.
“When you want to be the greatest to ever do it, you can’t picture yourself behind someone else. That’s not a knock on anyone in our running back room,” Peterson said. “I would tell them that they need to think the same. If you’re not, you’re cheating yourself.”
And yes, he knows the Vikings defense will be itching to tackle him that Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. But it didn’t stop him from making a bold prediction when the Vikings host the Saints Week 1.
“It’s going to be fun to go against those guys. I can let them know when I was doing that talking, telling them ‘Hey, I’ll hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards’ that I wasn’t just talking. They’ll see,” Peterson said.