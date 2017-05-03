BUSINESS BY CARLSON 5-3-17

Spring semester classes are winding down and both the Carlson School and Law School are gearing up for final exams and then graduation in two weeks. I’ve already written up my final exams and I can truly say that is is better to give than to receive them. While my students are on the receiving end of those exams, let me take a moment to chat about some current local, national and international business issue:

NORTH OF THE BORDER

Locally, it’s hard to think that Minnesota and Canada could ever have an economic dispute –many of our northern neighbors think Minnesota is the lost (but recoverable) 11th province– but maybe there’s a dispute in the making…over milk. Here is where you can read more about the possible trade war over milk: https://www.minnpost.com/politics-policy/2017/04/why-were-verge-trade-war-canada-yes-canada-over-milk-yes-milk. Minnesota is the 6th leading milk producer in the US –California and Wisconsin are #1 and #2. It ends up that Minnesota dairy farmers are having trouble exporting that milk to Canada because of a loophole in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is all about the free flow of goods produced by the lowest cost, highest quality producers whether they be in Mexico, the US or the Great White North. But milk is an exception. Canada is permitted to set tariffs and quotas to protect domestic farmers and drive up dairy costs for Canadian households. That shut out Minnesota dairy farmers from many but not all milk markets up north. It ends up that a form of milk called ultra-filtered milk –milk passed through a filter that separates proteins from the skim– isn’t under the exception. So Minnesota farmers can and have shipped several million gallons at low prices to Canada for decades. Until earlier this year, when a glut of Canadian milk led Ottawa to drop their price supports on all sorts of milk, including UF milk. A crash in milk prices was great for Canadian households but effectively shut out Minnesota (and Wisconsin and California) UF milk producers from further exports. That means a temporary drop in Minnesota farm income, angry farmers, and now motivated Minnesota Congressman who listen to those farmers and are now demanding a re-negotiation of unfair terms of NAFTA milk trade. Canada should take note, especially with US President Trump frequently characterizing NAFTA as one-sided against US producers. My own view is that any loss due to the shift in UF milk markets is temporary. Minnesota dairy farmers are an entrepreneurial lot. Give them a couple of months and they’ll be selling that UF milk to consumers in Maple Grove, Missouri, and Mexico. Even with the milk exception, NAFTA has been a big plus for Minnesota agriculture and agribusiness. Let’s not over-milk this milk trade spat.