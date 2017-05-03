Walk For Animals: Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate. | Learn more at AccomplishMN

Judge Stays Further Action In Lawsuit Over Sex Offender Program

May 3, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Sex Offender Porgram

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has stayed further proceedings in a class-action lawsuit over Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program while lawyers for the offenders ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court finding that the program is constitutional.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank declared the program unconstitutional after phase one of the case in 2015 because only a handful of offenders had ever won provisional releases. However, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed him in January.

In a ruling Wednesday, Frank agreed with lawyers who represent more than 700 offenders in the program that it makes sense to put further proceedings for addressing the remaining legal issues on hold for at least 90 days while the Supreme Court considers whether to hear the case.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Isn’t it a felony for Government unions to operate an illegal gulag system in the USA? Especially gulags that ignore due process of the law.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch