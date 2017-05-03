Donated Trailer Stolen From Twin Cities Non-Profit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are investigating after a trailer donated and put together by volunteers for a Twin Cities non-profit was stolen nearly two weeks ago.
The trailer was stolen on the weekend of April 22 from behind the Minneapolis offices for Rebuilding Twin Cities Together, despite the hitch and wheels being locked. The trailer was custom-made and used by the company’s Ramp Team, which builds 10 to 15 ramps for homeowners.
Officials say RTTC’s 2017 build season is busy, with more than 120 scheduled projects in seven months. The team was scheduled to build five ramps in April and May, with 10 more scheduled for the rest of the year. The homeowners have been waiting as many as six months for the ramps to be installed. The people getting the ramps include a retired nurse, Army veterans and people waiting to schedule needed surgeries until they have the ramp.
The RTTC Ramp Team has been in place for five years and has built more than 30 ramps for those in need.
Anyone with information should contact Rebuilding Together Twin Cities.