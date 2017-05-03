Sioux Falls PD: Men Found In Apparent Murder-Suicide Were Acquaintances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say the two men found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Sioux Falls were acquaintances who were involved in a physical fight before their deaths.
Authorities on Wednesday said 45-year-old Ronald Cook fatally shot 36-year-old Brett Thooft Sunday evening at Cook’s apartment in an industrial area. Thooft was shot in the head and chest with a handgun. Officials say Cook took his own life at the apartment on Monday.
Officers were called to the apartment on Tuesday morning when a friend arrived to give Cook a ride to work and found a note which said something bad had happened in the apartment and that police should be called.
Investigators say alcohol was likely a factor in the deaths and that a small amount of marijuana was found in the apartment.
