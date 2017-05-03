St. Paul’s Tanpopo To Close Its Doors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another Twin Cities restaurant is shuttering its doors.
St. Paul’s Tanpopo Noodle Shop announced online it will be serving its final dinner on Tuesday, May 23.
The 17-year-old restaurant first opened on Selby Avenue in 2000 and moved to its Lowertown location in 2003.
The announcement came from the owners, Benjamin Smith and Koshiki Yonemura Smith.
The pair said that in the last six months they had been discussing the future and decided it was time to let a new restaurant come into the space.
“During the 17 years we shared many happiness and some bumps together to make Tanpopo a success…We want to thank all of you who supported us during the last 17 years. Tanpopo has not been here if it was not for you, our customers, and all the outstanding people worked here and we sincerely thank all of you for making Tanpopo happen…We will truly miss you all.”
The announcement continued saying they will be taking a break but will continue to be involved with food.