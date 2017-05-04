4 Things To Know: Bloomington Manhunt, Prince Philip, Star Wars & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a six-hour manhunt coming to a close to National Star Wars Day, here is a look at the top four stories from May 4, 2017.

Manhunt In Bloomington Ends After 6 Hours

Bloomington police have arrested a wanted man after a massive search from both land and air.

Eddie Frazier, 49, is considered a person of interest in the death of a Crookston woman.

The BCA tried to make contact with him around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Shots were fired and Frazier took off.

He abandoned his vehicle and was arrested six hours later.

House To Vote On New Health Care Bill

The House is expected to vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare Thursday.

A revised American Health Care Act won over some Republican moderates when an amendment was added to help people with pre-existing conditions pay for insurance.

Democrats said it will lead to millions of Americans losing their health care coverage.

Prince Philip Steps Down

Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is stepping down from public engagements.

That will happen sometime between now and August.

In the past, the 95-year-old has suffered heart problems, but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.

Happy Star Wars Day!

May the 4th be with you! It’s National Star Wars Day.

The phrase is a play on “May the Force be with you.”

Ways to celebrate include re-watching the movies, or marking your calendars for Sept. 1. That’s when all the new action figures come out for “The Last Jedi.”