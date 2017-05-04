St. Paul Officer’s Program Strives To Bridge Police, People With Autism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul police officer is using his own life experiences to help educate the community about autism.

Officer Rob Zink has two sons on the autism spectrum.

He started Cop Autism Response Education, or CARE, a couple of years ago. The program teaches officers how to more effectively communicate with people with autism.

Routine is key for students at Nokomis Montessori Magnet School who are living with autism spectrum disorder.

“A lot of you guys don’t like loud noises, so if I got loud and screamed and blew my whistle, you guys would not be happy,” Zink said.

These students process information in unique ways and often struggle with social and communication skills.

“I have a fear as a parent that if one of my boys had a contact with a police officer and they didn’t understand what was going on, the reactions one of my kids would have may misrepresent themselves to another officer,” Zink said.

Seeing a need for increased training, Zink started the CARE program, educating officers about some behaviors they may see from people living with autism — and to help them de-escalate difficult situations.

“We want to be able to meet with the kids and say … ‘Don’t be afraid of police,'” he said.

And the program educates students on the spectrum about the role of an officer.

“I think it makes me happy a lot because you protect mankind,” said one of the students to Officer Zink.

Officer Zink says it is helpful for families to introduce their loved ones with autism to local officers to help create a bond.

Other departments are now using the CARE program to train their officers.

