Judge Gives Ex-Teacher Accused Of Assault $100K Bail, Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Burnsville High School music teacher accused of having sex with a student will once again have to make a $100,000 bond to be released from custody.
Erik Akervik is accused of having sex with a student and sending nude pictures to another student. After Akervik was initially charged last month, more teenagers came forward from the church accusing him of sending inappropriate messages.
He was arrested earlier this week for a second time after violating the conditions of his release.
Investigators say he contacted a 15-year-old boy over social media while out on bond.
On Thursday, Akervik’s bond was set at $100,000, the same as it was before. Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom was hoping it would be double this time.
His next court appearance was scheduled for May 11.