MPD Summer Patrols Aim To Build Community Relationships

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is preparing for summer. Inspectors from each precinct released their strategic plans to fight crime as the weather warms up.
“We know Warm weather does inherently bring more crime, often,” Minneapolis Police Chief Janée Harteau said.
Harteau says summer safety is on top of the department’s weekly strategic planning list. One constant focus is relationship buidling within the community.
This year, the MPD says all recruits will do six months of foot patrols before they move to a squad car.
“Getting to know people form the beginning of their career, making relatiosnhips out on the street, that will hopefully carry on for the length of their career,” Harteau said.
Chief Harteau says she hopes the foot patrols will bring a suburban feel to an urban police department.