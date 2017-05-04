Vikings Reportedly Have Interest In WR Michael Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are looking to add wide receiver depth before the 2017-18 season, and they’re reportedly interested in a name that will be familiar to Minnesota fans.
According to reports, the Vikings have interest in acquiring Michael Floyd. He played 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals last year before being released after an arrest for drunk driving. He was signed by the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, but did not play in the Super Bowl.
Floyd finished last season with 37 catches for 388 yards and five touchdowns. He had four catches and one touchdown in two games with New England. Floyd is now a free agent.
Floyd was a star receiver in high school at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul before going onto play for Notre Dame in college. The Vikings will have to be convinced he can stay out of trouble if they’re going to sign him. Floyd was suspended in college after being arrested for DUI. After his latest arrest in February, he spent 24 days in jail and was ordered to 96 days of house arrest.
Floyd had spent most of his NFL career being the No. 2 receiver with the Cardinals behind another Twin Cities native in Larry Fitzgerald. He could add depth to the Vikings, whose receivers with NFL experience include Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Jarius Wright and Laquon Treadwell.