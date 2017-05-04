Cinco De MayoMNfusion: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Kentucky Derby In The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In addition to sunny skies and 60 degree temperatures, this weekend marks Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby! Several Twin Cities outlets are celebrating all weekend long.

Here are just a few spots to check out!

—

Cinco de Mayo

Cantina Laredo at the Mall of America is celebrating Cinco de Mayo!

All day, diners can enjoy $3 draft Mexican beer, $5 Cinco ‘Ritas and $5 Tajin Watermelon ‘Ritas. Additionally, beginning at 5:30 p.m. there will be live music from Salsa Havana, prizes and more.

Kentucky Derby

Don your fancied hat and head out to Long Lake!

Birch’s on the Lake is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.

From 12 to 4 p.m., the brewhouse at Birch’s will feature complimentary Mint Juleps, Kentucky barbecue poutine, bourbon pork belly skewers and smoked bourbon bacon.

An oyster bar, and the full menu, will be available for purchase.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. there will be a best dressed contest for men and women. The prize for each is a one round trip plane ticket! The best hat and best tie each receive a $100 gift card.

Three musical acts will also be featured: High 48s from 2 – 5 p.m., DJ Ronny D from 6 to 8 p.m. and H&B from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $35 at the door, and a portion of the proceeds will go the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For more information, visit Birch’s online.

—

UNION Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is also hosting a party for the Derby.

From 12 to 6 p.m., Union will host its second annual Kentucky Derby Viewing Party.

The afternoon will feature festive, Derby-inspired cocktails, on-site cigar rolling and live music from Jack Brass Band. There will also be 20 large screens for people to enjoy the race on.

For the VIP attendees, there will also be a lunch buffet from Turf Club and exclusive lounge seating.

Tickets cost $25, which includes entrance and a complimentary beverage. VIP tickets cost $5 and include entrance, a complimentary beverage and access to the lunch buffet.

For more information, go to UNION online.