Experts Predict A Slower Summer Travel Season This Year

May 4, 2017 8:12 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people plan their vacation time for the summer. But a new survey shows the experts are predicting a slower summer travel season this year.

Overall, spending on summer travel by Americans will still equal $98 billion — a growth of 5 percent. But, that growth is 66 percent lower than last year.

One factor is higher prices on inbound international flights. Also, a stronger dollar may keep international travelers at home.

Confusion over travel restrictions also may reportedly play a role.

