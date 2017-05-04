Experts Predict A Slower Summer Travel Season This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people plan their vacation time for the summer. But a new survey shows the experts are predicting a slower summer travel season this year.
Overall, spending on summer travel by Americans will still equal $98 billion — a growth of 5 percent. But, that growth is 66 percent lower than last year.
One factor is higher prices on inbound international flights. Also, a stronger dollar may keep international travelers at home.
Confusion over travel restrictions also may reportedly play a role.