Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex Abuse Case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A former Catholic school administrator from western Wisconsin has been charged with enticing a teenager for sex.
Court documents allege 59-year-old Steven Smolek told police he chatted online with a 16-year-old boy and met him while living in Mosinee in January 2015.
Charges against Smolek include child enticement and sexual intercourse with a child.
Smolek served as the Diocese of La Crosse’s assistant superintendent of schools for over a year until he resigned on Nov. 23, two days after he spoke with police, The La Crosse Tribune reported. Diocese officials said police determined there was no connection between the criminal allegations and Smolek’s work with the diocese and its schools.
No working phone numbers could be found for Smolek by The Associated Press on Thursday to seek comment. The local court clerk said the case file didn’t list a defense attorney for him.
The victim told investigators Smolek sent him nude photographs after they connected on the internet. Court documents allege the victim agreed to pizza and a movie at Smolek’s apartment, where Smolek asked him to undress before they engaged in sexual activity.
Police said no victims were found in La Crosse. The diocese released a statement saying it hadn’t received complaints about Smolek.
“During the time he was employed by the Diocese and after, no complaints were ever made to the Diocese about any of his actions as a Diocesan employee,” the statements said.
